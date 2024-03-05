Assam: Protests Staged Against Proposed CAA Implementation in Biswanath

BISWANATH: The locality near the District Commissioner’s office in Biswanath district saw a protest on Tuesday. The protest started on Tuesday morning when the protesters took to the street in front of the key office of the administration.
The members from the Biswanath district unit of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad staged a protest today in the district. Nearly a hundred members of the organization arrived at the location in front of the District Commissioner’s office in the Biswanath district. They engaged in sloganeering as well as well as displayed placards and banners against the administration.
This protest came to light after the centre hinted that the Citizenship Amendment Act would be enforced ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country. Media reports also highlighted the possibility of such a development. Although welcomed in many parts of the country, this decision triggered fears of possible protests and riots followed by a strict police and administrative crackdown in the entire state including the imposition of restrictions on public movement.
The protests engaged in sloganeering against the Prime Minister as well as the central government for the proposed enforcement of the Citizenship Amendment Act. They expressed fear that this development would trigger massive risks to the culture and traditional life of the communities of Northeast India. The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the President of India, through the District Commissioner of Biswanath district. Through the memorandum, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad requested the President of India to scrap the Citizenship Amendment Act which was passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party during the Covid-19 global pandemic.
Previously, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the people opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to move to the Supreme Court instead of criticizing the supporters. Speaking to the media, the chief minister had said, “I support CAA and at the same time many people in the state oppose it. We should respect both perspectives and not criticize anyone. Those who are opposing CAA should go to the Supreme Court, instead of disturbing peace and tranquility in Assam.”
