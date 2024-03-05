Assam: Protests Staged Against Proposed CAA Implementation in Biswanath

BISWANATH: The locality near the District Commissioner’s office in Biswanath district saw a protest on Tuesday. The protest started on Tuesday morning when the protesters took to the street in front of the key office of the administration.

The members from the Biswanath district unit of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad staged a protest today in the district. Nearly a hundred members of the organization arrived at the location in front of the District Commissioner’s office in the Biswanath district. They engaged in sloganeering as well as well as displayed placards and banners against the administration.

This protest came to light after the centre hinted that the Citizenship Amendment Act would be enforced ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country. Media reports also highlighted the possibility of such a development. Although welcomed in many parts of the country, this decision triggered fears of possible protests and riots followed by a strict police and administrative crackdown in the entire state including the imposition of restrictions on public movement.