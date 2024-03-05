Assam: Theft of Two Wheelers Cause Concerns

JAMUGURIHAT: Crime is on the rise in different places across the state. The recent increase in the number of thefts of two-wheeler vehicles has become a major concern across the state. A recent incident of motorcycle theft in Jamugurihat is yet another proof of the rise of such incidents.

A Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle was stolen from the busy Tounger Bazar locality of Jamugurihat. The incident took place when the owner of the vehicle, Deep Mili from the Bamunipam locality had parked his vehicle properly and went to buy some food products. The location of the incident is at a very short distance from the National Highway 15. When he came back to the location after completing the necessary purchases, he found his vehicle missing. It was mentioned that the miscreants managed to break the handle lock of the two-wheeler and flee with the same.