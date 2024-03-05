Assam: Theft of Two Wheelers Cause Concerns
JAMUGURIHAT: Crime is on the rise in different places across the state. The recent increase in the number of thefts of two-wheeler vehicles has become a major concern across the state. A recent incident of motorcycle theft in Jamugurihat is yet another proof of the rise of such incidents.
A Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle was stolen from the busy Tounger Bazar locality of Jamugurihat. The incident took place when the owner of the vehicle, Deep Mili from the Bamunipam locality had parked his vehicle properly and went to buy some food products. The location of the incident is at a very short distance from the National Highway 15. When he came back to the location after completing the necessary purchases, he found his vehicle missing. It was mentioned that the miscreants managed to break the handle lock of the two-wheeler and flee with the same.
The very fact that the two-wheeler was stolen from a busy locality despite the presence of the public even after being locked properly, raises several questions regarding the development. The victim mentioned that the whole incident took place within just ten minutes, which raised even more questions regarding the safety and security conditions of the state.
Once the victim failed to locate his motorcycle, he complained about the incident at the Jamugurihat Police Station. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, but it is not known if any progress will be made in this direction. The locality has seen many similar incidents in the past and many of these stolen vehicles have not been recovered to date. Local people have condemned the incident with strong words and demanded that the local police step up their actions to prevent the recurring incidents.
