Assam: Protests Staged at Karbi Langpi Hydroelectric Project

Harmren: A protest erupted at the gates of the Karbi Langpi Hydroelectric Project regarding the dismissal of several security personnel from their duties.

The Karbi Students' Union staged a protest by locking the main gate of the General Manager's office. The project general manager, who arrived at the project site, faced repeated and severe reprimands from the protesters. The Karbi Students' Union's protest is in response to the dismissal of 39 local youths who had served as security guards for the project for the past 17 years.

All the guards dismissed from service had been appointed by the electricity board and then handed over to private contractors for management. However, on July 1, the office of the Karbi Langpi Hydroelectric Project announced that all of them had been dismissed without any prior notice. A former Chief Minister of the state had assured that these local youths, who had donated their land and property for the construction of the hydropower project, would be granted permanent employment. However, these local youths are now devastated by the abrupt loss of their jobs as temporary security guards. And this enraged the local people of the region, leading to protests.

Previously also the members of the Karbi Students' Union protested the dismissal of security personnel engaged in a hydropower project. They also threatened to take up an agitated protest against the authorities because of this development.

The project authorities have dismissed security personnel working at the Karbi Langpi hydropower project in the hill district of West Karbi Anglong which has been active since 2007. The dismissal of the security personnel has caused considerable distress among their families, who are now grappling with an uncertain future and financial instability. However, out of the security personnel who had been employed on a temporary basis for the past 17 years, 14 have been reinstated without any interview or examination process. Unfortunately, the remaining 25 have been dismissed from their positions by the authorities.