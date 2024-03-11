Assam: Public blocks train for 5 hours to protest against minor girl’s murder in Bongaigaon

Our Correspondent

Bongaigaon: Following the rape and murder case of a minor girl in the Bongaigaon town, several hundred people gathered at Railgate No 2 of Natunpara area of the town. They demanded justice for the victim girl and fatal punishment for the culprits. The public shouted slogans against the police negligence. In an attempt to control the situation, Sabita Das, additional S.P. Bongaigaon arrived on the spot. But the situation became worse and people blocked road and rail track.

Finally, Nabadeep Pathak, DC Bongaigaon and Mohan Lal Meena, SP Bongaigaon arrived on the spot and somehow controlled the situation assuring for proper investigation. They also assured to conduct an enquiry against the concerned police officer if there is any negligence occurred during investigation. The road and rail blockade continued from 11am to 4pm.

