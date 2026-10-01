Assam: Public demand barricades, lights at divider zones on NH-27 in Pathsala

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Following a recent accident on National Highway 27 in Pathsala in Bajali district, locals and commuters have demanded the installation of barricades, lights, and proper warning signs at divider openings and other vulnerable stretches to prevent unsafe road crossings and vehicle movements.

According to local sources, the incident occurred when a bus travelling from Guwahati towards Pathsala allegedly collided with two bikes on NH-27. Two riders sustained injuries and were taken for medical treatment. The bus driver reportedly fled the spot after the incident.

CCTV footage of the incident has since surfaced, showing one of the bikers attempting to cross the highway shortly before the collision. The footage has raised questions about whether the road-crossing movement contributed to the accident.

Meanwhile, residents have also raised concerns over the speed of buses and other vehicles operating along the busy highway, particularly at stretches with frequent pedestrian and two-wheeler movement.

Also Read: Heavy Trucks Flouting Time Curbs Choke Pathsala, Residents Demand Strict Enforcement