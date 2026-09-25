Heavy Trucks Flouting Time Curbs Choke Pathsala, Residents Demand Strict Enforcement

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Heavy trucks entering Pathsala town during restricted hours have become a growing concern for commuters and residents, with the movement of large commercial vehicles adding to traffic congestion across the town.

As per the existing traffic restriction, heavy vehicles are not permitted to enter the town between 8 AM and 8 PM. However, residents and commuters allege that several heavy trucks continue to enter Pathsala during the restricted period.

The situation becomes particularly difficult during peak hours, when students, shoppers, and other commuters crowd the town's main roads. The movement of heavy vehicles on already congested stretches often slows traffic and contributes to long queues.

Residents have urged the traffic police and district administration to strictly enforce the existing restrictions and take action against vehicles violating the designated timings.

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