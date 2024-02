A Correspondent

DEMOW: A public meeting was organized where Biswanath Nag, secretary of ATTSA, Demow branch said that labourers and employees of Rajabari Tea Estate have not received their salary, PF, ration for a long period of time. Phanu Gowala, president of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha presided over the meeting. In the meeting, the tea labourers, employees announced different protest programmes.

