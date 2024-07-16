Assam: Public Pays Tribute to Social Worker Late Tulsi Borah

Jamugurihat: Locals of the Jamugurihat region of the state paid their tributes to the social worker late Tulsi Borah. His memoirs compiled a book named Smritigatha, which was also released in his remembrance during a memorial event.

A meeting was also conducted under the chairmanship of Narayan Baruah, a prominent social worker of the village. The local member of the legislative assembly also attended this meeting along with the headmaster of Panpur High School, Biswajyoti Hazarika. The speakers provided a detailed account of the life and contributions of the late Tulsi Bora. On behalf of the family of the late social worker Tulsi Bora along with the local member of the legislative assembly, Padma Hazarika released the memorial book "Smritigatha," which was published under the special care of the villagers.

Recently Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika visited the relief camps of the greater Naduar area and distributed food items to people who have been living in the relief camps. According to information, Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika had visited many relief camps and taken stock of the situation and distribution process of relief materials as well. He distributed food to the flood-affected people of Koroiani, Katarati, and Bhojmari area at the office premises of No 1 Sootea GP. The fodder has been supplied by the Animal Husbandry Department of the state government.