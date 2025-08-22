Assam: Public suffer due to technical snag at Tinsukia Senior Sub-Registrar office

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The public of Tinsukia district have been facing severe difficulties since June in obtaining certified copies from the office of the Senior Sub-Registrar of the district headquarter due to technical snag.

In a press release issued by L Ratan Singh, General Secretary the International Human Rights Council (IHRC), Tinsukia district, and Mukesh Pareek, Central President of All Assam Hindu Students’ Union (AAHSU), it was alleged that when the public approached the Senior Sub-Registrar regarding the issue, he reportedly told that it would take another 10 to 15 days to repair the machine required for issuing certified copies. They desired that this vital issue be brought to the attention of the District Commissioner as well as the Chief Minister of Assam. They urged the government and administration to take immediate steps to repair the malfunctioning machine used for storing and retrieving essential sub-registrar data and to resolve the problems faced by the public without any further delay.

