Assam: Workshop on Science of Living held in Dhubri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Under the aegis of Anuvrat Vishva Bharati, a workshop was organized at Dhubri Terapanth Bhavan by the Department of Jeevan Vigyan (Science of Living) and Anuvrat Committee of Dhubri on the theme ‘How to ensure holistic development of children through the practices of Jeevan Vigyan’ on Thursday.

At the onset of the workshop, a welcome address and a brief introduction to Jeevan Vigyan was provided by Surendra Oswal followed by trainers Niharika Nahata and Rishika Bucha conducting various yogic postures and exercises.

Surendra Oswal then gave a detailed explanation, through practical demonstrations, on how memory can be received, retained, and recalled.

A total of 61 students and two teachers, Deepjyoti Saha and Vishal Jain, as well as President of the Dhubri Sabha Pannalal Bardia, Secretary Kanak Bucha, and other office bearers attended the event.

A team of Science of Living also conducted a spiritual and motivational demonstration in the induction programme for the freshers of Bineswar Brahma Engineering College, Kokrajhar, in its auditorium of Academic Building recently. The programme was organized by the Electrical Engineering Department of BB Engineering College and co-ordinated by Asstt Professor of Physics Dr Dewananda Das and Asstt Professor of Electrical Engineering department Dr Dayal Chandra Shill.

While addressing fresher students in the introductory motivational speech, a teacher and seasoned motivator, Dhruba Mahato, spoke at length on the spiritual mental power and knowledge, which could be acquired by ‘Yoga and Pranayam.’

“Yoga and Pranayam are the ways not only to be healthy with sound mind power and knowledge but they also help build a strong human being from within to serve the nation armed with education,” Mahato added. A session of Yoga with simple ways of Pranayam ( breathing in and out) were conducted by the State Coordinator of Jevan Vigyan (Science of Living), Surendra Oswal, and trainer of the same discipline Rishika Buchha.

Both of them appealed to the students to practice all these for at least 15 minutes every day to manage stress and attain complete mental and emotional balance in life and also to prepare themselves to face the challenges in day-to-day life. The session was also conducted by a senior journalist and heritage conservationists of western Assam, Bijoy Kumar Sharma, on the rich history, heritage, and cultural milieu of this part of Assam with a PowerPoint presentation.

