Arunachal Pradesh Releases Draft Electoral Roll After Over 80% Voters Enumerated

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday published the draft electoral roll under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with 7,18,046 electors, or 80.91 per cent of the state’s 8,87,505 registered voters, completing the enumeration process. Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain said eligible voters left out of the draft could apply for inclusion during the claims and objections period from July 21 to August 20. He said 1,69,459 enumeration forms remained uncollectable due to reasons including permanent migration, absence, deaths and duplicate enrolments. Sain said no name would be deleted from the draft roll without prior notice and a reasoned order by the Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer, and affected electors would have the right to appeal. He said the exercise involved officials across all 26 election districts, supported by Booth Level Officers, volunteers and political party representatives. Awareness drives, house-to-house visits and special camps were organised, with additional assistance provided to senior citizens, persons with disabilities and residents of remote and flood-prone areas. The scrutiny of claims and objections will continue until September 18, and the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on September 22.

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