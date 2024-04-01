Assam: Rain, Hailstorm Wreck Havoc In Kamrup District Damaging Houses And Injuring Residents

GUWAHATI: After a prolonged period of dry weather conditions, the heavens finally opened up as Assam's Kamrup district and neighboring areas were hit by heavy showers accompanied by hailstorms on Sunday.
The heavy downpour led to public and private properties incurring major damages.
The Nagarbera area located in Kamrup district bore much of the brunt of the extreme weather conditions that prevailed in the area, inflicting damages to numerous houses and uprooting trees along with electric poles.
Villages such as Naitor Kalyanpur, Naitor Udla, Jamlai, Bidyanagar, and Hekra were among the areas which were affected the most due to the severe hailstorm.
The uprooted trees caused road blockages lasting for hours, as a result of which, the vehicular movements across the district faced disruptions.
One resident of Nagarbera recalled the tense situation that prevailed owing to the thunderous weather conditions.
He said that apart from his house, several other houses in his locality also sustained damages due to the storm.
The local added that many families belonging to Naitor Udla, Kalyanpur, Jamlai, Bidyanagar, Lahotari, and Nagarbera have been badly affected.
The man recounted that his wife and daughter were busing cooking when a bunch of trees hit his house as a result of the storm, inflicting injuries to both of them, after which, they were taken to the hospital.
Another resident reported about the damages inflicted to his property due to the rains and hail that ravaged the area last night and further informed that several trees have also been uprooted.
Prior to this, strong winds, heavy rains accompanied by lightning struck southeastern Manipur and Assam's Jorhat causing damages to several houses, crops, and livestock shelters.
The villages of Sapam Leikai and Khongjom situated in Manipur's Thoubal district were among the areas which were affected the most, severely damaging houses, buildings, and crops.
Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the devastating hailstorm that wreaked havoc across several parts of the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured of timely action and assistance.
In a post on 'X', the Assam CM revealed about the phone call that he had received from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, wherein, he expressed concerns surrounding the consequences of the heavy rains and winds that struck parts of Assam on March 31.
The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for the assurance of full support and assistance for relief and rehabilitation on behalf of the Government of India.