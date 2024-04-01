Assam: Rain, Hailstorm Wreck Havoc In Kamrup District Damaging Houses And Injuring Residents

GUWAHATI: After a prolonged period of dry weather conditions, the heavens finally opened up as Assam's Kamrup district and neighboring areas were hit by heavy showers accompanied by hailstorms on Sunday.

The heavy downpour led to public and private properties incurring major damages.

The Nagarbera area located in Kamrup district bore much of the brunt of the extreme weather conditions that prevailed in the area, inflicting damages to numerous houses and uprooting trees along with electric poles.

Villages such as Naitor Kalyanpur, Naitor Udla, Jamlai, Bidyanagar, and Hekra were among the areas which were affected the most due to the severe hailstorm.