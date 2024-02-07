Assam: Puspa Gogoi, former principal of Jhanji HS school, passes away

GAURISAGAR: Puspa Gogoi, former principal of Jhanji HS school and a resident of Jhanji Hanchara Chaudang village under Jorhat district passed away on Sunday evening at his residence due to old age ailment. He was 88. As a science teacher of the school he was very sincere and meritorious. He got superannuation as a principal on December 31, 1996. His demise was widely mourned in entire Jhanji and Hancha area. The headmistress, teachers and students have expressed their condolence for him.

Also Read: Demow: Shraddhanjali programme for Nipon Boruah, vice president of All Tai Ahom Students’ Union organized

Also Watch: