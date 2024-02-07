Demow: Shraddhanjali programme for Nipon Boruah, vice president of All Tai Ahom Students’ Union organized

DEMOW: Nipon Boruah, a resident of Demow Sukapha Nagar, Vice-President of the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), Sivasagar District Committee and adviser, Demow ATASU passed away on January 26. The Adya Shraddha of Nipon Boruah was organized at his residence on Monday. A meeting was organized where the souvenir name “Nipon” was released by Basanta Gogoi, president of ATASU, central committee. Jayanta Gogoi, president of ATASU, Demow regional committee anchored the meeting. In the meeting family members of Nipon Boruah, Umesh Chetia, president of Demow Press Club, Utpal Dowerah, secretary of Demow Press Club were present.

