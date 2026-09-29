Jaha river erosion threatens farmland in Assam's Nalbari district

Over 200 villagers fear loss of thousands of bighas of agricultural land and residents allege repeated official assurances have not translated into action

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Severe erosion along the Jaha River between Arara and Amayapur villages under Bahjani Mouza in Assam's Nalbari district has emerged as a serious threat to agricultural land and livelihoods, with more than 200 villagers reportedly facing the risk of losing thousands of bighas of farmland.

Once a small stream, the Jaha River has gradually widened and deepened due to continuous erosion along both banks. Villagers claim that several hundred bighas of agricultural land have already been swallowed by the river, while residential areas along the banks could also face danger if effective protective measures are not taken soon.

The residents said they have repeatedly brought the issue to the attention of the concerned department, panchayat representatives and the elected legislative representative. However, they allege that no effective permanent measure has yet been implemented to check the erosion.

According to the villagers, former Nalbari Deputy Commissioner Dr Om Prakash had personally inspected the erosion-affected areas and directed the then officials of the Soil Conservation Department to take immediate action. However, residents allege that the directive remained confined to official files following the officer's transfer.

The case of a specially-abled villager who attempted to protect his land through a self-built embankment was highlighted on social media. Following the incident, former Nalbari Deputy Commissioner Barnali Deka reportedly directed the Divisional Authority of the Soil Conservation Department to take necessary action. Villagers, however, allege that the matter too has remained pending.

The most severely affected stretch reportedly extends for nearly three kilometres from the Hajo-Nalbari road to Arara Bridge. Residents of both villages have now appealed to the Divisional Soil Conservation Officer for immediate intervention and scientific measures to control the erosion.

Apart from the erosion crisis, villagers are also facing serious difficulties in crossing the river, particularly during the monsoon.

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