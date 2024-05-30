Assam: Python rescued in Nabil village of Jamugurihat

JAMUGURIHAT: A python measuring 7 feet was recovered from the house of one Ritu Das, a resident of Nabil village under Jamuguri PS this morning. According to information, the giant python came to the house to eat domesticated rabbits of Ritu Das. One seeing the python, the householder informed the villagers and local residents Bishnu Deuri and Bhaben Das rescued the python and later on handed it over to the forest department.

