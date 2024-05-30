Landslide triggered by rainfall kills worker at Subansiri Project constructed in Assam-Arunachal boundary area under Dhemaji district

LAKHIMPUR: With the onset of rainy season, nature’s fury of the year by claiming a life of a worker has started in controversial Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHP) being constructed by NHPC Limited at Gerukamukh in Assam-Arunachal boundary area under Dhemaji district of Assam.

The worker succumbed to massive landslide triggered by rainfall, which hit the right bank of the mega river dam project around 5:00 pm on Monday. According to sources, the landslide occurred at the hill allegedly made of sedimentary rock, located on the right bank of the dam, leading rocks to fall from a height of at least 200 meters. A worker was seriously injured in the incident and then he was immediately shifted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh for treatment.

However, the attending doctors at AMCH declared him brought dead. The deceased worker has been identified as Putul Gogoi, a resident of Mingmang Madanpur village under Gogamukh area as per information received. Sources said that NHPC and SLHP authorities had initiated steps to assess the situation and the extent of the damage caused by the landslide.

It should be noted here that landslide has caused serious concern with regard to safety and security measures in the contentious mega river dam project during the rainy season since the construction work of the project began at the site. It raises controversy every year and creates panic among the people living in the downstream of the Subansiri river, the largest tributary of the Brahmaputra which covers Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Majuli and Biswanath districts.

