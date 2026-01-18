Assam: Python Rescued in Natun Sirajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: A moment of panic prevailed among residents of Natun Sirajuli in Dhekiajuli on Friday after a large python was spotted near the local Namghar (prayer hall). The sudden appearance of the reptile created fear in the area, prompting locals to immediately inform the Singri Forest Department and the wildlife organization Seuj Society. Responding promptly, Forest Department officials reached the spot and carried out a rescue operation. According to Nayanmoni Devi, an environmental activist associated with Seuj Society, the python was safely rescued without any harm to people. Later, the snake was released into a forested area, ensuring its return to its natural habitat.

Also Read: Class 10 Students Rescue Python in Assam's Biswanath