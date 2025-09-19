Top Headlines

Flood-Hit Python Rescued by Two Class 10 Students in Biswanath

Class 10 boys of Budha Madhav High School show compassion towards wildlife during monsoon floods.
Image of two boys from Biswanath carrying the rescued the baby python


Biswanath: In a remarkable display of compassion for wildlife, two Class 10 students from Budha Madhav High School in Biswanath saved a baby python from danger and safely handed it over to the Forest Department.

The incident occurred on Tuesday during the recess break, when students Hamid Ali and Mominul Haque spotted a baby python being chased and attacked by a dog near their school premises. Acting quickly, the duo sought permission from the school authorities before intervening to rescue the reptile.

After freeing the python from the dog’s grip, the boys immediately contacted the Forest Department. Wearing their school uniforms, they transported the snake in an e-rickshaw to the Biswanath Forest Division office, where it was safely handed over without any harm caused.

Forest officials praised the courage and sensitivity of the students, noting that their actions reflected not only affection for wildlife but also a sense of responsibility towards nature.

The boys’ initiative, coming at a time when floods often force wild animals into human habitation, has been widely appreciated by the local community.


