Assam: Quick Response Team Vehicle Submerges in Sadiya During Lok Sabha Polls

ASSAM: In a tragic turn of events during the Lok Sabha elections in Sadia, Assam, a vehicle belonging to a rapid response team was drowned in the Deopani river disaster at Dibang Ghat on 19th. The incident occurred when the members were on their way to repair a malfunctioning electronic voting machine (EVM) in Amarpur, triggering quick response efforts by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).



The vehicle that had the registration number AS23AA-9433 was reportedly on its way to Amarpur from Sadia when the water level of Deopani river suddenly rose, submerging the vehicle. Fortunately, the driver was able to escape before the car went underwater.



After receiving a distress call being made, the SDRF rushed to the spot to start rescue operations. The submerged vehicle was also being recovered from the river, that marked a crucial moment in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the state of Assam.



The fast-track task force’s task of repairing malfunctioning EVMs was hampered by this unexpected incident, which highlighted the challenges faced in the electoral process in remote areas especially the accident was a reminder of the terrain unpredictable nature faced by election response teams in adverse weather conditions



Local officials and election officials are yet to comment on the impact of the incident on poll process in Amarpur district. The security and preparedness of such responding groups remains crucial to ensure the smooth running of electoral activities, especially in geographically sensitive areas like Sadia.

With the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, the incident at DiBang Ghat stands as an example to the dedication and resilience of teams working under difficult circumstances. Further details on the situation are awaited as investigations into the cause of the accident continue, underlining the need for enhanced security measures for election duties in remote areas.

