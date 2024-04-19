MANIPUR: Manipur's Kangpokpi constituency witnessed an unprecedented scenario in the first phase of the polls as polling booths stood empty after a strong nod to the upper caste party back in 90s, and there were no voters for the Kuki Zo communities.



Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, the highest authority on behalf of Kukis, issued a definitive proclamation ordering all Kukis living in Sadar Hills to refrain from participating in the Lok Sabha elections. The move had a significant impact on voter turnout, as nearly all polling places reported no participation by Kuki- Zo voters.



The withdrawal instructions were not just to vote but they were deliberately abstaining from voting due to the lack of a candidate to represent his community in the election Even an attempt to find out who agreed so even among those contesting the second parliamentary constituency outside Manipur.



The decision to withdraw was supported by Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills and other stakeholders including tribal solidarity committees. Village officials and individuals in the Kuki- Zo area were ordered to fully comply with this joint decision.



The Kangpokpi constituency in the Sadar Hills had the largest turnout of over 100,000 voters, with slow turnout mainly due to the quaint position of the Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills



Voters from other communities exercised their right to vote, but overall voter turnout remained relatively low compared to previous elections, highlighting the decision’s impact on Cookie-Joe the community is emphasized.



An extraordinary silence was observed during the first phase of the election in the district which saw women-only polling stations and special polling stations displaced from their homes. The fact that Kuki-Zo communities in the state of Manipur did not actively abstain from voting clearly underscores their representation and cooperation in the electoral process, underscoring the extraordinary dynamics of political representation in the district.