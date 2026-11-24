Guwahati: Assam Raas Mahotsav 2026 celebrations commenced on Tuesday, November 24, coinciding with Raas Purnima, bringing theatrical Raas Leela performances, community fairs and devotional gatherings to Majuli, Nalbari, Howly, Palasbari and Bongaigaon.

The celebrations highlight Assam's Vaishnavite heritage, with state grants supporting committees across 3,000 locations.

The festivities span several major cultural centres across Assam, with Majuli emerging as a key destination for Raas Leela performances.

In Majuli, celebrations are taking place at Vaishnavite institutions, including Uttar Kamalabari Satra and Sri Sri Auniati Satra. The district will host performances across 65 community stages, alongside participation from Vaishnavite satras.

Other major venues include Sri Sri Hari Mandir in Nalbari, Palasbari in South Kamrup, Howly in Barpeta and Gandhi Maidan in Bongaigaon.

The celebrations feature theatrical presentations of Lord Krishna's life, devotional gatherings and community fairs.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced financial assistance of ₹25,000 per committee for Raas celebrations across 3,000 locations.

Explaining the initiative, the Chief Minister said, "Our commitment to preserving and promoting our culture is of utmost importance. Starting this year, we will provide a financial grant of Rs 25,000 to celebrate the Rass Festival in 3,000 locations. This initiative aims to support and encourage the celebration of this traditional festival across our region."

The financial support aims to encourage local committees and sustain traditional celebrations throughout Assam.

Several venues are marking important anniversaries during the 2026 festivities.

Uttar Kamalabari Satra in Majuli is celebrating its 353rd year. Bongaigaon's Barowari Puja Committee is organizing the 106th Sri Sri Krishna Raas Mahotsav, scheduled to run for 20 days.

Other notable editions include the Howly 99th edition, running for 15 days, the Nalbari 93rd edition, running for 13 days and the Palasbari 80th edition, running for 15 days.

At Palasbari, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to inaugurate the 80th Raas Mahotsav. Committee president Manimoy Kar is associated with the organization of the event.

Assam's Raas Mahotsav traces its roots to the 15th–16th century Neo-Vaishnavite Bhakti movement initiated by Srimanta Sankaradeva and Madhavdeva.

The festival portrays episodes from Lord Krishna's life through Bhaona theatre, Sattriya dance and Borgeets. Traditional mask-making, known as Mukha Shilpa, associated with Samaguri Satra in Majuli, also forms part of this cultural tradition.

The 2026 celebrations bring these artistic and devotional practices to communities across Assam, with programmes continuing through December 13.