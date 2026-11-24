Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted a special enforcement drive at GMC Market in Fancy Bazar, Guwahati, on Monday, evicting unauthorized vendors from roads and drains and warning shopkeepers of trade license cancellation for using banned plastic items. The action forms part of the civic body's ongoing citywide cleanliness campaign.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation carried out the special enforcement operation through its Enforcement Branch at GMC Market, Fancy Bazar.

The drive focused on removing unauthorized vendors occupying roads and drains, while also addressing the use of prohibited plastic items by market vendors and shopkeepers.

Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania and the GMC Commissioner had issued a warning on November 16 against prohibited single-use plastics, as these materials frequently clog the city's drainage network.

The latest operation follows that warning, with the corporation reiterating its position on plastic restrictions and public cleanliness.

During the inspection, the GMC Enforcement Branch urged vendors to stop using banned plastic products and adopt environmentally friendly alternatives.

In an official statement issued following the inspection, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation said, "During the drive, vendors were urged to avoid using banned plastic items and shift to eco-friendly alternatives. Cleanliness is a shared responsibility. Together, let's build a better Guwahati!"

The corporation also warned shopkeepers that repeated violations involving prohibited plastics could result in the cancellation of their trade licenses.

The warning places the responsibility on market businesses to comply with the restrictions and avoid further enforcement action.

The Fancy Bazar enforcement drive marked Day 8 of the GMC's 100 Days, 100 Initiatives campaign, which began on November 16, 2026, and is scheduled to continue until February 23, 2027.

According to the campaign details supplied by the civic authorities, the initiative covers all 60 municipal wards and includes major sanitation targets.

The corporation has outlined the following targets:

Drain desilting: 2,100 kilometres of drains.

Road cleaning: 3,000 kilometres of roads.

Ward coverage: All 60 municipal wards.

These targets form part of the corporation's wider cleanliness and civic enforcement programme.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation has indicated that similar enforcement operations targeting plastic violations and sanitation hotspots will continue across other municipal wards.

As the 100 Days, 100 Initiatives campaign continues, enforcement against prohibited plastics and sanitation violations is expected to remain an area of focus.