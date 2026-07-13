Assam: Rabha bodies renew demand for inclusion of RHAC into 6th Schedule

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MIRZA: Preparations for the 33rd Foundation Day of the All Rabha Women’s Council began with the ceremonial installation of the foundation post (Laikhuta) at Rani on Friday. The foundation day celebration is scheduled to be held on August 8 at the playground of Rani Primary School on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The programme is being organised by the Kamrup District Rabha Women’s Council in association with the Rani Anchalik Rabha Women’s Council, Rani Regional All Rabha Students’ Union, Rani Regional Sixth Schedule Demand Committee and local residents.

The ceremonial function was conducted by All Rabha Women’s Council president Lalita Rabha. As part of traditional Rabha customs, offerings were made to the deity, Langa, before the installation ceremony. Following the rituals, the ceremonial foundation post was erected amid the traditional uruli (ululation) chants by women.

Speaking on the occasion, All Rabha Students’ Union president Motilal Rabha reiterated the long-standing demand for the inclusion of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) area under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. He said Rabha organisations have been carrying out sustained democratic movements from Dispur to New Delhi in support of the demand.

Rabha said that the Rabha Hasong region has become a major corridor for illegal migrants and said the implementation of the Sixth Schedule is essential to strengthen administrative safeguards, ensure better security and promote the overall development of all communities residing in the area. He expressed hope that the centre would respond positively to the demand after the ongoing budget session.

Among those present were Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council General Council member Pushpanjali Kumari Boro; Sixth Schedule Demand Committee president Dashanan Rabha; All Rabha Students’ Union vice-president Pradip Rabha; assistant general secretary Hiteswar Rabha; All Rabha Women’s Council vice-president Bichitra Rabha; general secretary Kabita Rabha; and Kamrup District All Rabha Students’ Union general secretary Ashok Nongbag, along with office-bearers of district and regional committees from Kamrup and Goalpara.

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