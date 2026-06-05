RHAC Vows to Make Region TB-Free by 2028, Holds Awareness Drive in Boko

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The Prime Minister’s Tuberculosis (TB) free campaign and awareness meeting was organised on Thursday at Ratanpur Pantan in Chaygaon under the initiative of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC). The programme was jointly conducted by the 31st and 32nd constituency units of the council at the Pantan Tribal Sporting Club premises in a vibrant atmosphere. The awareness meeting, presided over by Council Chairman Sonaram Rabha, witnessed the distribution of nutrition kits to nearly 30 TB patients from the wider region. Speaking on the occasion, Prabodh Kalita highlighted that this year alone, medical services and nutrition kits have been provided to 290 TB patients across the Council area. He further declared that by 2028, the Rabha Hasong region would be made TB-free.

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