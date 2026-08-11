Assam: Rabha organisations shake New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar once again

Rabha body demands Sixth Schedule status for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area and immediate appointment of interlocutors.

A CORRESPONDENT

NEW DELHI: The atmosphere turned fiery at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday as a protest demonstration was organised by the All Rabha Students' Union, Rabha Mahila Parishad, and the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, in cooperation with the Rabha Hasong Joint Struggle Committee. They demanded the inclusion of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) area under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The primary demands of the protest-held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm-were the immediate inclusion of the RHAC area under the Sixth Schedule and the urgent appointment of interlocutors, as per the decision made during the tripartite meeting held in New Delhi on December 25, 2025.

Alongside the protest, the Rabha organisations submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The memorandum detailed the long-standing struggle of the Rabha community for autonomy, referencing the 1993 movement and the 1995 Rabha Accord. Covering 779 revenue villages across Goalpara and Kamrup districts, the RHAC was formed to safeguard the language, culture, and socio-economic development of the tribal community.

Despite holding its first council elections in 2013, the lack of constitutional recognition has left the administrative and financial powers of the RHAC limited. The memorandum noted that demographic shifts and ongoing migration since pre-independence times have put the indigenous identity in crisis.

The organisations highlighted that in February 2024, the Assam Government promised constitutional recognition for the Rabha, Mising, and Tiwa autonomous councils. They urged the Centre to expedite the process, expressing concern that despite Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance during the December 2025 tripartite meeting to appoint a mediator by January 2026, that promise remains unfulfilled. Nevertheless, the Rabha bodies expressed faith that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will protect the interests of the tribal community in the RHAC area.

Tankeswar Rabha, Chief Executive Member of the RHAC and MLA from the Dudhnoi assembly constituency, stated that to make Assam free of illegal foreigners, the RHAC area must be included in the Sixth Schedule. He noted that Goalpara and its adjacent areas have turned into a gateway for illegal immigrants who easily enter Assam from neighbouring Bangladesh, leaving the indigenous tribal and local communities facing threats from all sides.

Meanwhile, a leader from the Kalita community expressed frustration, saying, "We have listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat a lot; now listen to our voice."

The protest was attended by leaders from various groups and communities, including Rabha, Bodo, Garo, Hajong, Tea Tribes, Gorkha, and Kalita communities. Notable attendees included All Rabha Students' Union President Motilal Rabha, General Secretary Dr Subhash Rabha, Boko-Chaygaon MLA Raju Mech, Dudhnoi MLA Tankeswar Rabha, and West Goalpara MLA Pabitra Rabha, alongside several other prominent dignitaries.

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