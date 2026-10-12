Assam: Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya, Hojai observes World Mental Health Day

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HOJAI: Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya (RTV), Hojai, observed World Mental Health Day by organising a virtual international symposium titled “Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change.”

Organised by the Department of Education in collaboration with its Yoga Club and Research Scholar’s Club, Nazir Ajmal Memorial College of Education and the university’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), the symposium brought together academicians, researchers, teacher educators and students from India and abroad. The resource persons included Professor Premnadh Kurup of La Trobe University, Australia; Professor Lynda Zohmingliani of Mizoram University; and Dr. Gimol George of Nova Southeastern University, Florida, USA.

Dr. N. I. Barbhuyan, Head of the Department of Education and Chief Convener, highlighted the importance of addressing stigma and encouraging people to share their mental health experiences.

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