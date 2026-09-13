Assam: Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya Marks Sankardeva Tithi in Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya, Hojai, observed Sankardeva Tithi on Saturday at the Srimanta Sankardev Campus with spiritual fervour and cultural devotion. The programme commemorated Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, the great saint, social reformer, and pioneer of Assam's cultural renaissance.

A special attraction of the observance was the Harinaam performed by the Bishnupriya Namati Dol, Dhalpukhuri, at the university campus. Teachers and students joined the devotional chanting, creating an atmosphere of spiritual harmony and collective participation.

The programme highlighted Sankardeva's enduring contributions to Assamese society, literature, art, culture, and religious thought, particularly his ideals of devotion, equality, social harmony, and humanity.

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