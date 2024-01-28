Assam: Rachnatmak Nonia Sanyukta Sangh submitted a memorandum to President of India Draupadi Murmu

Dongkamukam: Rachnatmak Nonia Sanyukta Sangh (RNSS) of Assam recently submitted a memorandum to the President of India Draupadi Murmu in a recent tour to Shillong capital city of Meghalaya demanding inclusion of Bhojpuri Language in the eight scheduled of the Constitution of India, creation of Nonia Satellite Council in Assam, rehabilitation of landless Nonia community of Morigaon river banks area under Morigaon district of Assam, protection and land rights for settler’s on VGR/PGR land in West Karbi Anglong. Murmu had a patient hearing to their demands and assured of taking the matter seriously. The delegation team of Nonia community was represented by Abhishek Kumar National GS, Dharmendra Chouhan National Joint Secretary I/c North East and others.

