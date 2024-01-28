Assam: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh organizes ‘Path Sanchalan’ in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday organized Path Sanchalan in Dibrugarh. Over 300 Swayamsevak’s participated in the Path Sanchalan programme which started from Jalan Nagar school field. The ‘Path Sanchalan’ passed through the Maijan road of Dibrugarh town and the Swayamsevaks participated in the programme with dedication and discipline. The main objective of organizing the ‘Path Sanchalan’ is to create unity, brotherhood and patriotism among the people.

Zila Sanghchalak, Dr Sreemanta Madhab Baruah said, “Today, we have organized Path Sanchalan in Dibrugarh to create unity, brotherhood and patriotism among the people. We have many programmes but ‘Path sanchalan’ is one of them. Every year we organise the programme.” “Through ‘Path Sanchalan’, we want to give a message that Sangh means dedication, discipline and patriotism. If a person have these qualities then they can developed a good society,” Baruah said.

