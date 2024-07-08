Assam: Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Cachar to Support Flood Victims

GUWAHATI: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Silchar, Assam, before his planned visit to Manipur. While in Assam, he is expected to meet with people affected by the severe floods that have recently hit the state, according to a party spokesperson.

This is Gandhi's first visit to the Northeast since becoming Leader of the Opposition. His visit is timely, as Assam is dealing with the aftermath of heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding, landslides, and overflowing rivers. The floods have affected around 2.27 million people in 28 districts.

Gandhi's visit is intended to evaluate the situation firsthand and offer assistance to those impacted by the natural disaster.