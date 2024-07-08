Assam: Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Cachar to Support Flood Victims

GUWAHATI: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Silchar, Assam, before his planned visit to Manipur. While in Assam, he is expected to meet with people affected by the severe floods that have recently hit the state, according to a party spokesperson.
This is Gandhi's first visit to the Northeast since becoming Leader of the Opposition. His visit is timely, as Assam is dealing with the aftermath of heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding, landslides, and overflowing rivers. The floods have affected around 2.27 million people in 28 districts.
Gandhi's visit is intended to evaluate the situation firsthand and offer assistance to those impacted by the natural disaster.
His schedule includes meetings with local authorities and flood victims to grasp their immediate requirements and difficulties.
After visiting Assam, Gandhi will travel to Manipur, where the state is currently experiencing considerable unrest. He plans to visit a flood relief camp in Lakhipur and engage with the residents seeking shelter there, as mentioned by the spokesperson.
The camp is situated along the route that Rahul Gandhi will take to reach Jiribam district in Manipur, according to the party spokesperson.
After his visit to Jiribam, Gandhi will return to Silchar airport in Assam and then fly to Imphal to proceed with his tour of Manipur.
Since May 3 last year, Manipur has been plagued by ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, leading to more than 200 deaths thus far.
Meanwhile, the devastating flood waters in Assam seem to be somewhat receding in some places, but the death toll has continued to climb. With eight more deaths, including those of three children, in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the two waves of floods has reached 66.
On the other hand, the death toll in wildlife in Kaziranga National Park (KNP) also continued to increase, with the toll reaching 129, up from yesterday’s 114 animal casualties in the floods.
Out of the 129 casualties, 98 animals died from drowning in the flood waters, 20 died under care in camps, and the rest perished in accidents while attempting to cross the national highway to escape the flood waters.
