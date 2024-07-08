Manipur: Indian Army and Police Discover Massive Arms Cache in Joint Operation

IMPHAL: The Indian Army and Manipur Police in a joint operation near Imphal East district found a large cache of weapons and ammunition in the area.

The operation took place in challenging terrain and involved the use of an Army Explosive Detection Dog to help the search team.

They discovered a stockpile that included a 70mm heavy caliber launcher, two 9mm pistols, a 12-gauge single-barrel gun, an improvised grenade launcher, six grenades, two tube launchers, and various types of ammunition and other military equipment.