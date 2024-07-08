Manipur: Indian Army and Police Discover Massive Arms Cache in Joint Operation

IMPHAL: The Indian Army and Manipur Police in a joint operation near Imphal East district found a large cache of weapons and ammunition in the area.
The operation took place in challenging terrain and involved the use of an Army Explosive Detection Dog to help the search team.
They discovered a stockpile that included a 70mm heavy caliber launcher, two 9mm pistols, a 12-gauge single-barrel gun, an improvised grenade launcher, six grenades, two tube launchers, and various types of ammunition and other military equipment.
The recovered items have been given to the Manipur Police for further investigation. This successful operation shows the effective teamwork between security forces in dealing with potential security threats from illegal arms and ammunition in the region.
Earlier, the Angel Hospital for Children in Uripok Achom Leikai, located in the Imphal West district of Manipur, was attacked by armed individuals on Thursday night, according to the police.
The attackers fired shots at the hospital walls around 6 PM before escaping. Manipur police believe the attack was motivated by a demand for money.
In response, hospital staff, local women vigilantes known as Meira Paibis, and various voluntary organizations held a sit-in protest at the hospital gate on Friday.
Protesters held banners and placards with messages like "Stop harassment in the hospital," "Stop firing in public places," and "We want a peaceful atmosphere at the hospital."
Shamurailatpam Modubla Devi, president of the Uripok Achom Leikai Nupi Apunba Lup, a significant joint coordinating body, called for a peaceful resolution through dialogue.
She stated that the UN Security Council identifies and condemns attacks on hospitals during conflicts as one of the grave violations.
A powerful homemade bomb was found in front of a shop, likely placed there as a threat for money. The Manipur police bomb squad safely detonated it at the Ukhrul bazaar in Ukhrul district.
The bomb, which was remote-controlled, was discovered in front of RR Store Grocery Shop at Wino Bazar. The shop is owned by Ramsunder Thakur, who is originally from Bihar.
