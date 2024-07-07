Assam: Rahul Gandhi Expected To Visit Silchar, Likely To Meet Flood-Affected Families

SILCHAR: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is expected to visit flood-affected Silchar in Assam on June 8 before travelling to conflict-ridden Manipur.

His visit to the state comes in the midst of devastating situation plaguing Assam due to floods, displacing thousands and damaging critical infrastructure.

The Congress leader is likely to meet with families affected by the floodwaters during his visit to Silchar. By doing so, Rahul Gandhi aims to shed light on the plight of the flood-affected population and bring their issues to the forefront of national attention.