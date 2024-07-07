Assam: Rahul Gandhi Expected To Visit Silchar, Likely To Meet Flood-Affected Families

SILCHAR: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is expected to visit flood-affected Silchar in Assam on June 8 before travelling to conflict-ridden Manipur.
His visit to the state comes in the midst of devastating situation plaguing Assam due to floods, displacing thousands and damaging critical infrastructure.
The Congress leader is likely to meet with families affected by the floodwaters during his visit to Silchar. By doing so, Rahul Gandhi aims to shed light on the plight of the flood-affected population and bring their issues to the forefront of national attention.
After taking stock of the situation in flood-ravaged Silchar, Gandhi will head towards Manipur on July 8. According to Congress sources, Rahul Gandhi will visit relief camps and also meet Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee leaders.
The Opposition has been attacking the Centre over the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has been going for over a year.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has expressed serious concerns over the devastating floods wreaking havoc in Assam. She condoled the loss of lives and expressed solidarity with the displaced people.
"The news of large scale loss of lives due to floods in Assam is very sad. Lakhs of people are living in relief camps due to the worsening situation. A large number of animals have also died in Kaziranga and many are injured. Our thoughts are with the people of Assam," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked.
She urged Congress leaders and workers to provide a helping hand to the affected people in this dire situation by actively engaging in relief and rescue operations.
The Congress General Secretary also stressed upon the urgency of the prevailing situation and has asked both state and central governments to extend every possible support to reduce the suffering of the flood-affected people.