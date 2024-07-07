Assam: Multiple Localities of South Salmara Mankachar Suffer Under Floods

Hatsingimari: The state of Assam has been suffering from massive flooding in recent times, and the South Salmara Makachar district of the state is also not safe from flooding.

Multiple localities of the district including Harsingimari, Puran Sukhsor, Bangrirchar, Kukradanga, Kalir Aalga, South Salmara and several other localities are now suffering from intense flooding. Citizens of the flood-affected localities are now suffering from the scarcity of food and shelter. Even the domestic animals of the region are now suffering from the lack of safe space and food.

On top of that, incessant rains in the region have added to the problems of the local people of the district. Many people have been forced to take shelter on the roads as the rest of the areas are now flooded. Thousands of bighas of agricultural land are also underwater now, causing massive losses for the farmers of the district. They are also worried about the future prospects of the land as the fields might be deposited with thick sand and silt.

In such conditions, the locals of the region have requested the district and state administration to make necessary arrangements for supplying them with relief materials as well as making necessary arrangements for their shelter as well as shelters for their livestock.

The water level of Brahmaputra River has decreased slightly and is now below the danger mark. Reports said this on Saturday. The danger level for Brahmaputra is considered to be when the water rises above mark of 49.68 meters. Currently, water level stands at 49.39 meters.

Despite this slight decrease, the sluice gate at Bharalu is yet be opened. The water level at Brahmaputra is still higher than that of Bharalu preventing opening of sluice gate.

Earlier, Kamrup Metro District Administration Commissioner. Cum Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority issued crucial public advisory in response to Brahmaputra River's water level rising above danger mark of 49.68 meters. Advisory urged residents residing near riverfront, riverbanks and adjacent areas remain vigilant due to heightened risk of breaches, embankment failures and overflows.