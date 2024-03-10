Assam: Railway Authorities in Guwahati Make Significant Heroin Seizures, Intensify Efforts Against Drug Trafficking

GUWAHATI: Railway authorities in Guwahati are fighting hard to stop the illegal drug trade. They stopped two attempts to smuggle heroin. These efforts are a big part of the struggle against drugs, and they show how important it is to work together to keep people on trains, and everyone else, safe.
The first incident that happened was at the Guwahati Railway Station in the early hours. Law enforcement was checking the SMVT Bengaluru Express Train and found something shocking. Inside soap cases, they found 21 packets of heroin. The whole stash weighed 264 grams. The drugs were left unattended in the general coach of the train.
At the same time, Kamakhya Government Railway Police (GRP) Staff found more drugs at Kamakhya Railway Station's Platform No. 4. They arrested Wahidur Rahman from Thoubal District, Manipur with two packets of suspected heroin. These packets together weighed 27 grams.
These findings prove the hard work by law enforcement to reduce illegal drug activities. The arrest of Rahman points out the big problem of drug trafficking, with people from different places involved in these crimes.
All the drugs found, the 21 packets on the train and Rahman's two packets, are sent for more testing. The police are looking more into where these drugs come from, and where they are going, to stop drug trafficking.
In the ongoing fight against drug crime, it's key that police and the community work together. The goal is to overpower the drug trafficking menace threatening our society. The drug busts in Guwahati prove the steadfast dedication of the authorities to guard the safety of train passengers and the larger community.
Succeeding in this effort underlines the importance of remaining alert and acting ahead to stay on top of the evolving tricks used by drug crime culprits. Notably, the railway officials and the police are fully committed to being one step ahead of these law-breakers. This underscores the role of community partnership and teamwork in battling drug crime.
