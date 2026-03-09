Assam: Railway workers stage protest against senior engineer at Chaygaon

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Workers of the Northeast Frontier Railway Employees Union staged a strong protest on Saturday against Senior Engineer Uday Chandra Bhanu of the senior section engineer office of Northeast Frontier Railway at Chaygaon in Kamrup district.

According to reports, the protest was organized following allegations that the engineer had been subjecting workers to various forms of harassment and exploitation for a long time. The union also alleged several irregularities and corrupt practices within the department.

During the demonstration, nearly fifty workers and employees under the leadership of the union gathered at the site carrying placards and raised slogans against the senior engineer, creating a tense atmosphere in the area.

Talking to this correspondent, a member of the Northeast Frontier Railway Employees Union said that if the authorities failed to address their grievances, they would be compelled to intensify their protest in the coming days.

The protesting workers demanded appropriate action against the official and called on the railway authorities to address their grievances at the earliest.

Also Read: Assam: Workers Stage Protest Over Unpaid Wages At Dibrugarh Railway Station