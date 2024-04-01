Sikkim: Five Tourists Stranded In Snowfall Rescued By Indian Army

GANGTOK: In a valorous rescue operation, personnel of the Indian Army displayed courage and timely action by saving the lives of five tourists whose vehicle tumbled near Kupup as a result of sudden snowfall that occurred in a high-altitude terrain located in the eastern part of Sikkim.
Despite the stiff weather conditions, the brave troops responded quickly and put their own lives at stake to rush to the site of the incident and evacuate the stranded visitors to the nearby Army Post.
The unexpected accident led to some tourists sustaining severe injuries. Essential medical assistance and relief were provided to the injured individuals after reaching the Army post.
The rescued individuals conveyed their sincere gratefulness to the Indian Army for risking their own lives and to act in time to save their lives.
Meanwhile, in another heroic incident that took place earlier this year, the dedicated personnel of Lengpui Airport's Airports Authority of India (AAI) Fire Station emerged as unsung heroes.
Myanmar Air Force aircraft, landing at Lengpui Airport on January 24 at around 10:19 AM, faced a perilous situation as it skidded off the left side of the runway at full speed.
Swift action ensued as a full emergency was declared, prompting the Lengpui Airport AAI Fire Station team to spring into action with their Crash Fire Tender.
They immediately reached the site of the accident and doused the fuming engine, preventing the aircraft from catching flames.
The situation intensified as fuel leaked from the damaged aircraft. Undeterred, the fire staff promptly tackled the leakage with foam. Amidst the chaos, a team of firefighters bravely entered the plane to rescue the 14 Myanmar Air Force crew members onboard.
The operation didn't end there; eight crew members who sustained injuries were swiftly transported to Lengpui Primary Health Centre for medical attention.