Sikkim: Five Tourists Stranded In Snowfall Rescued By Indian Army

GANGTOK: In a valorous rescue operation, personnel of the Indian Army displayed courage and timely action by saving the lives of five tourists whose vehicle tumbled near Kupup as a result of sudden snowfall that occurred in a high-altitude terrain located in the eastern part of Sikkim.

Despite the stiff weather conditions, the brave troops responded quickly and put their own lives at stake to rush to the site of the incident and evacuate the stranded visitors to the nearby Army Post.

The unexpected accident led to some tourists sustaining severe injuries. Essential medical assistance and relief were provided to the injured individuals after reaching the Army post.