Assam: Rajbhasha workshop focuses on artificial intelligence and official language

BOKULANI: A one-day Official Language (Rajbhasha) Workshop was organised at the Assam Gas Based Power Station (AGBPS), NEEPCO Limited, Bokulani, on August 14 under the aegis of the Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC), Duliajan. The workshop, chaired by NEEPCO Plant Head and Chief General Manager (Technical) Opang Ering, focused on the theme "Artificial Intelligence and Official Language". Devanand Das, Assistant Director (Implementation), Department of Official Language, Guwahati, attended as the expert.

The workshop discussed the use of artificial intelligence in promoting and implementing the official language. A total of 23 participants from NEEPCO and TOLIC member offices, including Oil India Limited, BVFCL, Canara Bank, State Bank of India, CISF, Income Tax Department and Kendriya Vidyalaya, participated.

Ering urged participants to apply the knowledge gained in their daily official work and encourage wider use of Hindi alongside artificial intelligence.

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