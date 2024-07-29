Mizoram Seeks Central Boost: Requests Special Package for Key Program

AIZAWL: Mizoram has requested a special financial package from the central government to implement its main program, 'Bana Kaih' or 'Hand Holding' policy, according to an official in the Chief Minister's Office.

During the NITI Aayog meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that his government will roll out the hand-holding policy to address economic differences between urban and rural areas and to create more jobs in the state.

The chief minister asked the central government for a special financial package to carry out the flagship program.