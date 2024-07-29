Mizoram Seeks Central Boost: Requests Special Package for Key Program

AIZAWL: Mizoram has requested a special financial package from the central government to implement its main program, 'Bana Kaih' or 'Hand Holding' policy, according to an official in the Chief Minister's Office.
During the NITI Aayog meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that his government will roll out the hand-holding policy to address economic differences between urban and rural areas and to create more jobs in the state.
The chief minister asked the central government for a special financial package to carry out the flagship program.
The hand-holding policy is a new approach designed to improve access to institutional credit, especially microcredit, for agriculture and small businesses, according to a statement.
The program will be carried out by coordinating different central government schemes and initiatives.
For the 2024-25 fiscal year, the Mizoram government has set aside Rs. 200 crore to implement the hand-holding policy. Additionally, Rs. 110 crore has been allocated for agricultural support in the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The policy aims to support various sectors by helping farmers through the purchase of local produce, improving food processing and marketing, encouraging entrepreneurship and skill development, creating job opportunities for young people, boosting small-scale and agro-based industries, and advancing other development projects.
Horticulture, fisheries, veterinary care, and sericulture, which are vital livelihoods for many people in the state, will receive increased focus under the ‘Hand Holding’ policy.
Lalduhoma told the NITI Aayog meeting that Mizoram started developing later than other regions. He explained that the cost of living and development projects are higher in the state because it is located in a remote part of the country, according to an official statement.
However, the state government has been working hard to keep up with other states, he said.
He noted that Mizoram's strong commitment to match other states in development is evident in its vigorous pursuit of Sustainable Development Goals.
Lalduhoma also mentioned that the road density in Mizoram is much lower than the national average and emphasized that the state urgently needs better roads and communication infrastructure.
He also pointed out that there is a severe shortage of water, power, education, public health, hygiene, and administrative infrastructure.
Unlike other states, Mizoram has very few industries to boost its income, which he said requires special attention and support.
