Assam: Ramesh Ch. Bordoloi Takes Charge as Morigaon Congress President Amid Preparations for Panchayat Elections

Morigaon: The newly-elected Morigaon district president of the Congress party, Ramesh Ch. Bordoloi, took over the reins of power during a well-attended meeting on Saturday as the party is preparing for the upcoming panchayat elections. The charge taken over ceremony was held at the Congress office’s meeting hall in presence of MP Pradyut Bordoloi, state president of APCC (Mahila Marcha ) Mira Barthakur, Morigaon district observer Deva Chetia, spokesperson of APCC Imdad Hussain, and others.

During his speech, MP Pradyut Bordoloi angrily denounced the BJP government for using the names of Muslims and Hindus to engage in filthy politics that could sever the state’s bonds of fraternity. The MP said if the Congress party will come to power in 2026 assembly election, the party will definitely dominate such ill powers in the society. Besides the new president of Morigaon district said, “As the party’s president, the organisation has given me a great responsibility, which I will attempt to carry out in a way that will uplift the party.”

Earlier, the new president was warmly welcomed by a bike rally by the workers of the party from Oujari and reached the Congress office premises. A felicitation programme was also held which was conducted by GS of MDC Simanta Hazarika.

