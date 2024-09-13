Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi, and Rokibul Hussain Felicitated by Nagaon District Congress Committee

NAGAON: The three Congress MPs of the state Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi and Rokibul Hussain were felicitated at a function organized by Nagaon District Congress Committee at Nagaon district library auditorium.

The programme was chaired by Prasanta Saikia, the president of Nagaon district Congress committee where Congress MLAs Sibamoni Bora, Nurul Huda and Asis Mohammad Nazar were present.

While addressing the occasion right after felicitation, the deputy opposition leader of the parliament and MP Gaurav Gogoi asserted that the result of the recent Lok Sabha election was against the arrogance of a particular individual. It was just against the arrogance of one in Delhi and one in Dispur, MP Gogoi said, adding that the RSS could understand this arrogance for which the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat commented as no one should consider themselves the Almighty God.

Gogoi however said that it indicated a cold war between them. There is a conflict within the BJP even in Assam too.

Criticizing the state Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi also said that Dr Sarma had not built the village road, rather he had constructed flyovers in Guwahati letting only the big contractors to be benefited from the flyovers construction. He said that his government took loans for construction of those flyovers repeatedly and to repay the loans, his government installed smart meters in the houses of the poor and collecting money from them.

He said that Congress will come forward to save the people from this arrogance and save the people of the state from the divisive politics in the upcoming assembly polls.

