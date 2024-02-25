Manipur: Security Forces Uncover Fake Currency, Arms, and Explosives in Churachandpur district

IMPHAL: In a major security operation in Manipur's Churachandpur district, central and Manipur forces teamed up. The team diligently searched along the Myanmar border. They initiated thorough search endeavors along the Myanmar border. They discovered fake currency, a lot of guns and ammo, and explosives during 24 hours.
The first operation was launched at the outskirts of D Haolenjang village. This village is next to D Moljang village in the same district. The forces found and took away six 200 Rs. fake currency notes, adding up to 1,200 Rs. They also found and took local handmade single-barrel guns (3 units), one handgun, 9mm ammo (2 units), heavy long-range homemade mortars (2 units), one tear gas gun, one tear smoke shell soft nose, two CS tear smoke shells, plus a bag with unknown stuff.
After finishing with the first operation, the forces moved on to Moljang village's general area in the same district. They discovered and seized an impressive collection of armaments. The team recovered one 303 rifles with a clip, one 9mm pistol with a clip, eight single-barrel guns, a .22mm pistol with a magazine, a 9mm CMG (carbine machine gun) with a magazine, eight sticks of gelatine, 52 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition for 303 rifles, and an Icom radio unit.
The confiscated items were quickly given to the police station for further legal action. The joint efforts of the central and Manipur forces show the strong commitment to peace and security in the region. The finding of counterfeit money, as well as a large stock of arms and explosives, illustrates the wide-ranging issues that border security forces deal with.
These operations hinder unlawful deeds and act as a warning to illicit actors in the area. Regular watchfulness and team effort from security groups are key to protect border regions and reduce occurrences endangering country safety.
