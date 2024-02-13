Assam: Ramkrishna Mission, Silchar and Ramkrishna Seva Samity, Haflong distributed blankets among needy people at Umrangsu

Haflong: Ramkrishna Mission, Silchar and Ramkrishna Seva Samity, Haflong distributed blankets among the needy people of Kopili Tea State and Umrangsu at a solemn relief material distribution function at Umrangsu on Saturday. More than 500 needy people of Kopili Tea state and Umrangsu were benefitted with winter clothes through the philanthropic gestures of Ramkrisha Mission, Silchar and Ramkrishna Seva Samity, Haflong.

Ramkrishna Seva Samity, Haflong one of the pioneering religious organizations of Dima Hasao has been very active in such social activities throughout the district. Earlier also RKSS Haflong distributed such winter clothes in Maibang and other areas. Talking to media, Swami Pranarupananda Maharaj, explained the aims and objective of Ramkrishna Mission and Ramkrishna Paramangsha. He said through such activities they always serve the people as was advised by Sri Ramkrishna.

The distribution programme was attended by Bisweswar Chakraborty (Secretary), Ranjit Kr Paul (Asstt Secretary), Dhiraj Das, Debojit Kar, Raju Ghose,Members), Sanjib Roy, well wishers.

