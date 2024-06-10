Assam: Rampur-Hojai road a nightmare for commuters

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The residents of Rampurbasti in Hojaidistrict are grappling with poor condition of the road connecting Rampur to Hojai. Large potholes have made this important road link completely unsafe for commuters, and accidents are occurring on a daily basis. With the onset of rainy season, it is now a nightmarish experience for local residents and commuters to negotiate this road with its muddy potholes and overflowing ditches. Hundreds of vehicles ply on this road connecting Rampurbasti, Amtola,Raikata, and Milikbasti to Hojai town in Hojai district. Locals allege that the State government, belying its frequent claims of carrying out development, has shown no inclination to repair this vital road link. They have called upon the local MLA and the Chief Minister to address the issue promptly and initiate repairs without further delay.

