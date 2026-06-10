Assam: Rampur residents demand immediate repair of Hojai-Rampur PWD Road

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Residents and daily commuters using the Hojai–Rampur PWD Road have appealed to local MLA Shiladitya Dev for immediate repair and drainage work, warning that the road’s deteriorating condition could worsen significantly with the onset of the monsoon.

In a public memorandum submitted on June 8, residents of Rampur and nearby areas, including Amtala, Raikata and Bishnupur, expressed concern over the condition of the road, which was reportedly repaired only about a year ago. According to the petition, several stretches have already developed severe damage, making travel difficult and unsafe for motorists, pedestrians and students.

A major point of concern highlighted in the memorandum is the stretch near Sheetala Mandir, where persistent waterlogging has created a large crater-like depression on the roadway. Residents said the damaged section poses a serious risk of accidents and requires immediate attention.

Describing the road as a crucial link for thousands of people, the petition noted that a large number of students from institutions such as Hojai Girls’ College, Aryan Academy, Arunoday Vidyalaya and GCC Junior College rely on the route every day. The worsening road conditions, residents said, are causing significant hardship to commuters across the region.

The memorandum, signed by several local residents including Dr. Pijush Nandi, urged the MLA to direct the Public Works Department to conduct an immediate inspection of the damaged portions of the road. The signatories also called for priority repairs to the Sheetala Mandir stretch, the construction and maintenance of an effective drainage system to prevent recurring waterlogging, and the completion of all repair work before the monsoon season intensifies.

Residents warned that delays in undertaking the repairs could lead to further deterioration of the road and increase safety risks during heavy rainfall, affecting thousands of commuters who depend on the route daily.

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