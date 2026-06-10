Minister Pijush Hazarika assumes charge as Guardian Minister of Hojai, Nagaon

NAGAON: Assam’s Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation and Parliamentary Affairs, Pijush Hazarika, today formally assumed charge as the Guardian Minister of Hojai and Nagaon districts.

The Minister first attended a review meeting at the Office of the District Commissioner, Hojai, where he reviewed the progress of various developmental and welfare schemes being implemented in the district. Later, he visited the Office of the District Commissioner, Nagaon, where he formally assumed charge as the Guardian Minister of Nagaon district and chaired a similar review meeting.

During the meetings, Hazarika reviewed the implementation of key government initiatives, including the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan (CMAAA), Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, and schemes under the Agriculture, Health, Public Works, Irrigation and other departments. He urged officials to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach every deserving beneficiary through sincere and efficient implementation.

The Minister also directed the Health Department to maintain high standards of cleanliness in hospitals and healthcare institutions and stressed the need for greater inter-departmental coordination to accelerate development, stated a press release.

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