Assam: Rangajan–Shalmara connecting bridge in Golaghat turns into death trap

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Rangajan–Shalmara connecting bridge in Golaghat has now turned into a death trap, with iron rods protruding from several parts of the bridge raising fears of a major accident at any moment.

Allegations have been raised that extreme negligence by the Public Works Department has led this important bridge to such a dangerous condition. Several minor and major accidents have already occurred on the bridge.

Thousands of vehicles pass over this bridge every day, and its damaged condition is causing severe inconvenience and danger to the general public. Locals have demanded immediate repair or reconstruction of the bridge.

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