Assam: Rangapara North Revamped Under Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme

Guwahati: In a bid to enhance and modernize railway stations, Rangapara North railway station situated at the North Bank of Brahmaputra is being revamped with world-class amenities/ facilities under the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme (ABSS). Rangapara North station under the Rangiya Division of Northeast Frontier Railway is one of the 50 stations in Assam which has been selected for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme. This station will receive a significant facelift at an estimated cost of Rs. 55.17 crores. Altogether, a total of 92 stations under the jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railway have been selected for redevelopment under ABSS. The revamping of this station will provide modern state-of-the-art amenities to the railway commuters.

Rangapara North railway station built in 1903 by the Assam Railway Trading Company is an important station in the Sonitpur district of Assam. The station is situated on the Rangapara –Murkongselek section under the Rangiya Division of Northeast Frontier Railway. As of now, work for the improvement of the facade with facilities like a waiting hall with the latest amenities for the convenience of the passengers is in progress. Among the other ongoing works, improvement in the circulating area, construction of toilet blocks, provision of second entry for accessibility of passengers, easily accessible water booths for Divyangjan, and installation of Train Indication & Coach Guidance Boards are progressing at a steady pace. To accommodate longer trains, work for the extension of platforms is going on with platform surfacing, platform shelter and separate parcel handling pathways. Also, provision for 3 nos. lifts are provided for differently abled and elderly passengers with heavy luggage. To ease the movement of passengers from one platform to another construction of a 12-metre-wide Foot Over Bridge is also in progress.

The Rangapara North railway station serves as a major stop for freight trains. The station played a key role in the growth of the tea industry in Assam, and it continues to be an important transportation hub for the region today. The station was built to facilitate the transportation of tea from the tea gardens in the region to the markets in Kolkata and other parts of India. The upgradation of this station will lead to the creation of new avenues which will lead to new employment, business opportunities and ease of travel and give immense impetus to tourism for passengers of nearby areas.