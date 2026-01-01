Assam: Rangia Railway steps up efforts to protect wildlife, prevent elephant-train accidents

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The Rangia Railway Division, headed by Ananta Sadashiv, DRM (Divisional Railway Manager), has taken unique steps to save wildlife and prevent accidents. In order to prevent train accidents involving wild elephants and other wildlife, the Rangia Division of N. F. Railway conducted awareness programmes at villages Bilpar, Amari Bari Gaon, and Bhatkhuchi near Rangia under the Rangia Railway Division.

The programmes, conducted in collaboration with local authorities and forest officials, aimed to sensitize villagers about the dangers of wild elephant movement near railway tracks and the importance of timely information sharing with railway authorities.

Railway and forest officials interacted with villagers, shared helpline numbers (99575-54682), and created a WhatsApp group for real-time updates on elephant movement. The programmes achieved their objective of creating awareness and ensuring prompt reporting of elephant sightings. The initiatives underscore N. F. Railway’s commitment to ensuring passenger safety and the conservation of wildlife.

It may be mentioned that the free movement of wild elephants is increasing day by day across the state, which creates panic among villagers. Recently, nine wild jumbos were roaming along the border area of Kamrup and Nalbari at village Bhatkuchi near Rangia. The herd damaged paddy, mustard, and potato crops, including some dwellings in the area. After being informed by the villagers, forest guards of the North Kamrup Forest Department and railway authorities rushed to the spot and were able to drive away the herd of jumbos. It is assumed that the elephants came down from Bhutan in search of food.

However, the forest department has driven away the herd of wild elephants from the railway line between Rangia and Ghograpar under the Rangia Railway Division of the North East Frontier Railway. According to railway authorities, a local youth, Kamal Boro, immediately informed the railway department through the control room of the Railway Protection Force as a sign of civic responsibility and played an important role in preventing possible train accidents involving wildlife. As a result of his commendable initiative, the railway authorities took necessary precautionary measures, ensuring train services and wildlife safety without any untoward incidents.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution and civic awareness, Rangia Divisional Railway Manager Ananta Sadashiv awarded Kamal Boro a certificate of appreciation and a cash prize for preventing possible accidents and ensuring the safety of wildlife. The commendable act of public responsibility by Kamal Boro played a crucial role in preventing a potential railway accident involving wildlife, the DRM said.

The Rangia Railway Administration is appealing to the general public to inform authorities about the movement of wild animals near railway tracks to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of animals. The Railway Administration of the Rangia Division appeals to the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any movement of wild animals near railway tracks in the interest of safety. Such information may be immediately communicated to the Railway Emergency Helpline No. 99575-54682, which will help in preventing accidents and safeguarding wildlife.

