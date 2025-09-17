Rajbhasha Fortnight 2025 inaugurated at Rangiya Railway Division

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Rangiya Divisional Railway Office witnessed a grand inaugural ceremony of Rajbhasha Fortnight 2025 on September 15. Divisional Railway Manager Anant Sadashiv inaugurated the two-week celebration by lighting the ceremonial lamp and offering floral tributes before the idol of Goddess Saraswati.

Addressing the gathering of officers and employees, Sadashiv administered the Rajbhasha Pledge, urging all to increase the use of Hindi in day-to-day official work. As part of the programme, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) Mukul Mohan read out the Hindi Diwas message from the Union Minister of Railways. Rajbhasha Officer Ganesh Prasad also outlined the activities and competitions planned during the fortnight.

The Rajbhasha Fortnight 2025 will be observed across Rangiya Division from September 15 to September 26.

